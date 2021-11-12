The USD/CHF pair rallies after passing above strong upside obstacles. Confirming its breakout above the warning line (WL1) could validate an upside continuation. Only a major bearish pattern could announce a new downside movement. The USD/CHF price is trading in the green at 0.9231 level. The upside pressure is high as the Dollar Index starts … Continued

The post USD/CHF Price Challenges 0.9229 Static Resistance, Bulls in Control appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story