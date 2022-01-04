The USD/CHF price fell on Tuesday, canceling some of the previous day’s gains. Dollar weakness was a key factor driving some selling in the major currency pair. A combination of factors should provide support and limit any significant slippage. In the European session, the USD/CHF price is trading just around daily highs, roughly in the … Continued
The post USD/CHF Price Consolidating Under 0.92, Downside Seems Limited appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Consolidating Under 0.92, Downside Seems Limited - January 4, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls Retreat to 1.13 as Omicron Surges - January 4, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Failed to Sustain Above 1.35, Eying US Data Ahead - January 3, 2022