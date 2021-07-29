The USD/CHF price dropped aggressively as the DXY resumed its sell-off. It stands at 0.9058 after reaching the potential support level. Still, the selling pressure is high. So, the USD/CHF pair could drop further anytime. –Are you interested to learn more about automated trading? Check our detailed guide- As you already know, the Federal Reserve […] The post USD/CHF Price Invalidated Continuation Pattern, Fed and GDP Disappoint appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story