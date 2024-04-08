The USD/CHF pair seems overbought after failing to hit the upper median line. The fundamentals could change the sentiment on Wednesday. Failing to take out the 0.9 psychological level announced exhausted sellers. The USD/CHF price rallied mildly on Monday, trading near 0.9050, versus Friday’s low of 0.8998. The pair climbed as high as 0.9065 today….

The post USD/CHF Price Recovers Above 0.90, Focus on US CPI appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story