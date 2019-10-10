Fails to capitalize on the overnight bounce and faces rejection near 200-DMA. The near-term set-up might have already turned in favour of bearish traders. The USD/CHF pair failed to capitalize on the previous session’s positive move and met with some fresh supply on Thursday. The pair has now dropped back closer to two-week lows, with […] The post USD/CHF technical analysis: Bears challenge 2-month old ascending trend-channel support appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story