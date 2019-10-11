Bulls managed to defend ascending trend-channel support on Thursday. Acceptance above 200-day SMA support prospects for additional gains. The USD/CHF pair on Thursday staged a goodish bounce from a support marked by the lower end of a two-month-old ascending trend-channel on the back of positive trade-related headlines. The pair posted modest gains for the […] The post USD/CHF technical analysis: Holds steady above 200-DMA, poised to reclaim parity mark appeared first on Forex Crunch.
