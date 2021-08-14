USD/CHF declined sharply on Friday amid falling US yields. Unclear Fed’s stance continues to weigh on the Greenback. Poor US data acted as another key factor for the bearish trend. Fed’s meeting minutes and US retail sales data can provide further stimulus to the market next week. The USD/CHF weekly forecast is bearish amid broader … Continued

The post USD/CHF Weekly Forecast: 0.91 to Break as USD Weakens Ahead of Fed appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story