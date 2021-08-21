USD/CHF Weekly Forecast: Aiming for 0.92 amid Poor Risk, Jackson Hole

USD/CHF closed the week in red, but the outlook is still bullish. The Greenback’s safe-haven appeal remains unquestioned. Jackson Hole symposium is the key event that can provide massive strength to the US dollar. US consumer sentiment is still sour, as indicated by the dismal retail sales figures. Technically, the pair is supported by the … Continued

