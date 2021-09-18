USD/CHF Weekly Forecast: Bulls Searching Rally to 0.94, Awaits FOMC

The USD/CHF pair ended the week higher despite some conflicting US economic data during the week. As the US consumer price rise slowed in August, the Federal Reserve found a reason to postpone reducing bond purchases. The week’s major event is the FOMC interest rate decision, followed by the press conference on Wednesday. The weekly … Continued
