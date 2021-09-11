USD/CHF Weekly Forecast: Choppy Under 0.92, Watching Fed Tapering

The USD/CHF weekly forecast is neutral as the price managed to stay within the broad range. The US dollar gained some ground as the US bonds market saw some traction that limited the Greenback losses. However, it will be hard for the dollar to develop a significant trend until the markets have a more detailed … Continued
