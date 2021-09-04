USD/CHF Weekly Forecast: Clueless Under 0.9150, Risk Jitters to Guide

USD/CHF slipped after poor US ADP and NFP reports last week. Delta variant scenario in Switzerland may weigh on the CHF. Technically, the pair is neutral, caught between 20 and 100 DMAs. The weekly forecast for the USD/CHF pair is neutral and may keep wobbling in the range between 0.9100 – 0.9200. However, a technical … Continued

