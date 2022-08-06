USD/CHF Weekly Forecast: Dollar Rally to Continue, Eying US Inflation

The US economy is doing well as more people are being paid. Recession worries might go down after the upbeat US jobs data. Investors are awaiting the all-important inflation report from the US. The weekly USD/CHF forecast is bullish as the dollar rally might continue if inflation in the US goes up. Such an occurrence … Continued
