The more significant risk for the Federal Reserve remains entrenched inflation. Investors will see how the Fed’s policy has affected the US labor market when the nonfarm payrolls are released. The Bears have been halted at the 0.95004 level. Next week’s USD/CHF weekly forecast is bullish as an aggressive Fed stokes the dollar’s rally. Rising … Continued

The post USD/CHF Weekly Forecast: Is the Fed Ready for a Mild Recession? appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story