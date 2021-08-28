The USD/CHF pair rose for the third consecutive session on Friday after dipping below 0.9126. The risk-taking attitude weakened the safe-haven CHF, although it remained supportive. The focus was on Federal Reserve Chair Powell’s remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium. The weekly forecast for the USD/CHF pair is bearish. However, the bulls may reappear around … Continued

The post USD/CHF Weekly Forecast: Strong Fundamentals to Pause Bears at 0.91 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story