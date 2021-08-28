The USD/CHF pair rose for the third consecutive session on Friday after dipping below 0.9126. The risk-taking attitude weakened the safe-haven CHF, although it remained supportive. The focus was on Federal Reserve Chair Powell’s remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium. The weekly forecast for the USD/CHF pair is bearish. However, the bulls may reappear around … Continued
The post USD/CHF Weekly Forecast: Strong Fundamentals to Pause Bears at 0.91 appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/CHF Weekly Forecast: Strong Fundamentals to Pause Bears at 0.91 - August 28, 2021
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Bearish Under 110 After Powell, Awaits NFP - August 27, 2021
- NZD/USD Weekly Forecast: 0.70 Breaches After Powell, Eying NFP Now - August 27, 2021