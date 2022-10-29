The US economy grew at a higher rate than expected in Q3. There are signs that inflation in the US is beginning to ease. Markets expect a 75bps rate hike at the Fed’s meeting next week. The USD/CHF weekly outlook is bullish as the dollar rally resumes ahead of the Fed meeting. However, recession woes … Continued
