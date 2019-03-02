Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: CIBC Research discusses its reaction to today’s Fed Powell semi-annual congressional testimony. “Powell’s testimony didn’t add much to what we already knew: the Fed sees patience as a virtue right now. Some might note that in describing the economic news as having “cross-currents”, the weak spots and risks he […] The post USD: Fed’s Powell Testimony Didn’t Add Much; Fed Sees ‘Patience As A Virtue’ For Now – CIBC appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD: Fed’s Powell Testimony Didn’t Add Much; Fed Sees ‘Patience As A Virtue’ For Now – CIBC - March 2, 2019
- AUD/USD may fall down under amid the RBA, GDP - March 1, 2019
- EUR/USD awaits the ECB and NFP duo - March 1, 2019