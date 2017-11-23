The FOMC meeting minutes were slightly dovish, sending USD/JPY to the lowest in two months. What does it mean for policy? Here is the view from SEB: Here is their view, courtesy of eFXnews: SEB FX Strategy Research comments on today’s FOMC minutes from the November meeting. “…Summarising our take on today’s minutes, we continue to […] The post USD: FOMC Minutes: Fed Set For A Dec Hike But Could Put First Hike In ’18 On Hold – SEB appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story