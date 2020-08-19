THe Federal Reserve releases the FOMC minutes later on Wednesday. What can we expect from the minutes? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Bank of America Global Research discusses its expectations for tomorrow’s FOMC meeting minute. “The FOMC minutes should provide more detail about the possible strategies Fed officials are discussing to “enhance forward guidance.“ […] The post USD: FOMC Minutes To Provide Insights On Potential Policy Changes At September Meeting – BofA appeared first on Forex Crunch.

