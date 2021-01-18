What is the technical outlook for USD/JPY? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Credit Suisse discusses USD/JPY technical outlook and sees a scope for a move towards 104.77 ahead of 105.86. “We remain of the view we may be witnessing the construction of a bullish falling “wedge” reversal. Only above 104.77 would see this […] The post USD/JPY: A Bullish Wedge Reversal In The Making; Above 104.77 To Confirm – Credit Suisse appeared first on Forex Crunch.

