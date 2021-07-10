USD/JPY remained bearish in the whole week but ended with a mild pullback. US economic outlook is positive, but recovery is slower than expected. New virus strains can spread in the US as well. The 20 and 200 SMAs are capping further gains. The USD/JPY analysis remained bearish during the entire week despite the US […] The post USD/JPY Analysis: Price Drops around 110 amid Yields, Slow Recovery appeared first on Forex Crunch.

