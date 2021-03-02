What is the outlook for USD/JPY in the near-term? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: NAB Research discusses USD/JPY outlook and sees the pair’s gains limited in the near-term. “The US economic outperformance year to date has resulted in a move up in the 10y UST-JGB real spread, this means that near term USD/JPY can spend […] The post USD/JPY: Can Spend A Bit Of Time Above 106 Before Heading Back Towards 104 In 1-Month – NAB appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story