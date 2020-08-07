The Japanese yen continues to pressure the US dollar. What is the outlook for USD/JPY? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Credit Suisse discusses USD/JPY outlook and sees limited scope for sharp moves below 105 under the current market conditions. “Last week we outlined our reasons for expecting a period of consolidation in G10 FX, […] The post USD/JPY: Difficult To See Moves Below 105 Extended If US Equity Markets Remain Well-Behaved – Credit Suisse appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story