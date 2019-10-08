USD/JPY has been rocking and rolling amid trade news. Where next for the pair? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Citi discusses USD/JPY technical outlook and flags a bearish bias on the weekly and monthly charts. “The pair is trading below the support area around 106.96 -107.11, where the double top necklines converge with […] The post USD/JPY: Double Top Neckline Key; Bearish On Weekly & Monthly Charts – Citi appeared first on Forex Crunch.
