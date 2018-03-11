Dollar/yen emerged from the lows mostly thanks to optimism about peace in the Korean peninsula and also as the US Dollar retreated against many currencies. The US inflation report is the main event in a relatively light week on the calendar, but geopolitics could continue to play a role. USD/JPY fundamental movers Kim-Trump summit, BOJ, mixed NFP It […] The post USD/JPY enjoyed some relief – will it last – Forecast 12-16 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story