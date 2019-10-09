In view of FX Strategists at UOB Group, USD/JPY could accelerate its correction lower on a close below the 106.70 level. Key Quotes 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday there is “room for USD to test the strong 107.50 resistance” and added, “the prospect for a clear break of this level is not high”. USD subsequently […] The post USD/JPY faces extra losses below 106.70 – UOB appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story