Dollar/yen dropped sharply last week, as the US election drama resulted in broad losses for the US dollar. There are no major releases out of Japan in the upcoming week. In the US, the focus will be on inflation, with the release of consumer inflation and the Producer Price Index. […] The post USD/JPY falls to 8-month low appeared first on Forex Crunch.
