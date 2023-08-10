Investors are anticipating crucial US inflation data. Traders believe the Federal Reserve has concluded its rate hikes. Japan’s core inflation likely moderated in July, affected by softer commodity prices. Today’s USD/JPY forecast is bullish. On Thursday, the dollar surged to a one-month peak above 144 yen as investors focused on the divergence in monetary policies. … Continued

