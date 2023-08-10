Investors are anticipating crucial US inflation data. Traders believe the Federal Reserve has concluded its rate hikes. Japan’s core inflation likely moderated in July, affected by softer commodity prices. Today’s USD/JPY forecast is bullish. On Thursday, the dollar surged to a one-month peak above 144 yen as investors focused on the divergence in monetary policies. … Continued
The post USD/JPY Forecast: 144 Hit Amid Policy Divergence, Eying US CPI appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: 144 Hit Amid Policy Divergence, Eying US CPI - August 10, 2023
- Gold Price Violates Bullish Pattern Violated, All Eyes on US CPI - August 9, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: Chinese Deflation Data Pushes Dollar Back - August 9, 2023