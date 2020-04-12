The Japanese yen had a quiet week, as Dollar/yen was unchanged. The upcoming week’s highlights include U.S. retail sales and unemployment claims. . USD/JPY fundamental mover Japanese household spending posted a fifth straight decline in February. However, the indicator dropped just 0.3%, compared to a 3.9% decline in January. Core machine orders posted a second […] The post USD/JPY Forecast April 13-17 – Yen Remains Steady For Second Consecutive Week appeared first on Forex Crunch.

