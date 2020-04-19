The Japanese yen posted slight gains last week, pushing Dollar/yen below the 108 line. The upcoming week’s highlights include Manufacturing PMIs in the U.S. and Japan. As well, Japan will release Core CPI while the U.S. publishes durable goods orders. . USD/JPY fundamental mover Japanese industrial numbers headed lower in February. Industrial Production declined by […] The post USD/JPY Forecast April 20-24 – Yen Remains Steady, Manufacturing PMIs Next appeared first on Forex Crunch.

