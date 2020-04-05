Dollar/yen had its first quiet week since mid-February. This week’s highlights include Japanese household spending, U.S. retail sales and consumer inflation. . USD/JPY fundamental mover Japanese retail sales were unexpectedly strong in February, with a gain of 1.7%. This beat the estimate of -1.5% and easily ended a string of four consecutive declines. The Tankan […] The post USD/JPY Forecast April 6-10 – Volatility Eases for Yen appeared first on Forex Crunch.

