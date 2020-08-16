Dollar/yen moved higher, as the pair enjoyed its strongest week since June. On the fundamental front, Japan releases GDP for the second quarter, with analysts braced for a decline of 7.5%. Japan’s trade deficit is expected to narrow to JPY 0.10 trillion. In the US, the Federal Reserve releases the minutes of its August policy […] The post USD/JPY Forecast Aug. 17-21 – Dollar gains ground, Japanese GDP next appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story