Dollar/yen continues to show volatility in August. The pair fell close to 1.0% last week, as the yen took advantage of the dollar’s broad weakness. Investors will be keeping a close eye on events in the upcoming week, starting with U.S. Preliminary GDP (second estimate). As well, Japan releases Tokyo CPI and retail sales. The […] The post USD/JPY Forecast Aug. 26-30 – Yen jumps as trade tensions weigh on markets appeared first on Forex Crunch.
