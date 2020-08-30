Dollar/yen ended the week with slight losses, after the yen recovered with strong gains on Friday. In Japan, retail sales are expected to post a fifth straight decline, with an estimate of -1.7 percent. Industrial production is projected to gain 5.0% and Manufacturing PMI is expected to rise to 46.6, up from 45.2. The US […] The post USD/JPY Forecast Aug. 31-Sep. 4 – Yen jumps after Powell inflation comments appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story