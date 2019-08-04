Dollar/yen plunged close to 2.0% last week, as the yen enjoyed its best week since mid-February. Investors will be keeping an eye on the BoJ summary of opinions and Preliminary GDP for Q2, with a weak gain of 0.1% predicted. USD/JPY fundamental movers Late in the week U.S. President Trump announced new tariffs on Chinese […] The post USD/JPY Forecast August 5-9 – Yen soars as Trump vows new tariffs on China appeared first on Forex Crunch.

