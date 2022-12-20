Yen bulls are optimistic that there might be a BoJ policy change soon. Japan’s government might revise the BoJ’s inflation target. The US private sector contracted for the sixth consecutive month in December. Today’s USD/JPY forecast is bearish. On Monday, the yen increased on reports that the Bank of Japan and the Japanese government may … Continued
