Inflation is rising in Japan, from 1.2% to 2.5% after many years of deflation. The Bank of Japan governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, remains dovish concerning rate hikes. Dollar weakness is expected to push USD/JPY lower. The USD/JPY forecast turned negative as it closed down on Tuesday, showing some strength in the Yen, which hit 20-year lows … Continued

