A bleak US corporate earnings season is fueling recession worries. Traders are on guard ahead of a flurry of central bank meetings next week. BOJ policymakers cautioned that it would take some time before wages increase sustainably. Today’s USD/JPY forecast is bearish. On Thursday, the dollar sagged near an eight-month low versus its peers as … Continued

The post USD/JPY Forecast: Bleak US Earnings Fuel Recession Worries appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story