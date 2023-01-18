The BOJ defied market expectations by maintaining ultra-low interest rates. The BOJ decision sent the yen plunging against other currencies. The BOJ did not alter its guidance for the yield on 10-year bonds. Today’s USD/JPY forecast is bullish. The Bank of Japan defied market expectations on Wednesday by maintaining ultra-low interest rates, including a bond … Continued

