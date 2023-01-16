Market sentiment is dominated by anticipation of a BOJ policy shift. The yen increased by more than 0.4% to 127.24 per dollar. The US dollar index sank 0.46% to a seven-month low. Today’s USD/JPY forecast is bearish. The Japanese yen gained to a more than seven-month high on Monday as market sentiment was dominated by … Continued

