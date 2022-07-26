Bank of Japan’s meeting minutes showed that members agreed to maintain low rates. Members also saw wage increases as the way to achieve the bank’s price target. The BOJ vowed to continue supporting Japan’s weak economy as it recovers. Today’s USD/JPY forecast is bearish as investors react to yesterday’s Bank of Japan meeting minutes. The … Continued

The post USD/JPY Forecast: BOJ Sees Wage Rises Achieving Price Target appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story