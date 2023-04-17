Japan will continue to be a dovish outlier by maintaining ultra-low interest rates. Japan’s inflation will likely fall below the BOJ’s 2% target later this year. The market expects another interest rate increase by the US Federal Reserve in May. Today’s USD/JPY forecast is bullish. The new central bank of Japan Governor, Kazuo Ueda, sent … Continued
