Japan will continue to be a dovish outlier by maintaining ultra-low interest rates. Japan’s inflation will likely fall below the BOJ’s 2% target later this year. The market expects another interest rate increase by the US Federal Reserve in May. Today’s USD/JPY forecast is bullish. The new central bank of Japan Governor, Kazuo Ueda, sent … Continued

The post USD/JPY Forecast: BoJ Stays Dovish Outlier, Fed to Hike in May appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story