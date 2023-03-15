Investors have lowered their expectations of rate cuts in the United States. Interest rate futures have an 80% chance of a 25bps Fed rate hike. Kuroda claimed his stimulus program was half successful. Today’s USD/JPY forecast is bullish. The dollar gained support on Wednesday as investors lowered their expectations of rate cuts in the United … Continued

