Investors have lowered their expectations of rate cuts in the United States. Interest rate futures have an 80% chance of a 25bps Fed rate hike. Kuroda claimed his stimulus program was half successful. Today’s USD/JPY forecast is bullish. The dollar gained support on Wednesday as investors lowered their expectations of rate cuts in the United … Continued
The post USD/JPY Forecast: BOJ’s Kuroda Defends His Stimulus Program appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Near Resistance Ahead of US Retail Sales - March 15, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: BOJ’s Kuroda Defends His Stimulus Program - March 15, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: USD Gains as Bank Concerns Reduce - March 15, 2023