The Bank of Japan chose to maintain its ultra-easy policy on Friday. The Federal Reserve chose to keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday. Investors await the upcoming testimony of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to Congress. Today’s USD/JPY forecast is bullish. On Monday, the dollar rose slightly as investors continued to digest the outcomes of … Continued

