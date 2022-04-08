USD/JPY Forecast: Bulls Eying 125.00 as Fed Hawks Boost Dollar

On Friday, USD/JPY hit a weekly high, its fifth day of gains. Fed-Bank of Japan’s divergence in monetary policy remained a tailwind for the economy. The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for a return to the 125.00 round figure. The USD/JPY forecast is bullish for much of the European session as the pair traded with a … Continued
