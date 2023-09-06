Japan’s top currency diplomat issued a warning as the yen dropped to a 10-month low. Markets are preparing for a possible yen intervention. Concerns about China and global economic growth dampened risk appetite. Today’s USD/JPY forecast is slightly bearish. The yen strengthened after Japan’s top currency diplomat issued a warning following its earlier drop to…
