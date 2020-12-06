Dollar/yen showed little movement for a second straight week, as the pair closed the week slightly above the 104 level. In the upcoming week, we’ll get a look at consumer data, with the release of Average Cash Earnings and Household Spending, as well as GDP. […] The post USD/JPY Forecast Dec. 7-11 – Calm waters for the yen appeared first on Forex Crunch.
