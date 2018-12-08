Dollar/yen dropped in the first week of December, suffering alongside the stock markets, which lost faith in the talks between China and the US, and also in the direction of the Fed. What’s next? The US data includes inflation and retail sales, but trade talks and stocks will have a significant influence. USD/JPY fundamental movers Trade summit, Powell […] The post USD/JPY Forecast December 10-14 – Following stocks, thus going down appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story