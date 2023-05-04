The US Federal Reserve hinted its aggressive tightening cycle might end. Risk aversion plagued the markets as regional US bank shares declined. The cautious risk-off mood strongly supported the Japanese yen. Today’s USD/JPY forecast is bearish. On Thursday, the dollar fell against most major currencies after the Fed hinted its aggressive tightening cycle might end. … Continued

