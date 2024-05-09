Next week’s US inflation report will shape the outlook for Fed rate cuts. Tokyo has spent approximately $60 billion to try and support its weak currency. BoJ policymakers were increasingly hawkish at the April meeting. The USD/JPY forecast leans bullish as the dollar strengthens ahead of next week’s US inflation data. Markets believe the economy…

The post USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar Firms as Investors Prepare for US CPI appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story