Fed’s Waller suggested the possibility of a rate cut in the coming months. The dollar dropped over 0.5% to 146.675 yen, marking its weakest point in over two months. A key measure of Japan’s inflation trend accelerated to 2.2% in October. The USD/JPY forecast showed a bearish bias entering midweek as the dollar fell to…
The post USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar Hits 3-Month Low on Dovish Fed appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar Hits 3-Month Low on Dovish Fed - November 29, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls Hit 4-Month Top Despite Low CPI - November 29, 2023
- GBP/USD Outlook: Pound Poised for a Remarkable Monthly Close - November 28, 2023